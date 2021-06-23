Harrison Ford Suffers Injury While Filming 'Indiana Jones 5'
Harrison Ford has sustained a shoulder injury while filming "Indiana Jones 5," which has required the actor to take a hiatus from filming. Fear not "Indiana Jones" fans, according to director James Mangold, they'll continue to shoot the movie without Ford. This isn't the first time Ford suffers an on-set injury. The "Star Wars" actor suffered a broken leg by a hydraulic door in an accident on the set of the Millennium Falcon spaceship while reprising his role for Han Solo in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" back in June 2014.www.wideopencountry.com