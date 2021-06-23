Cancel
Movies

Harrison Ford Suffers Injury While Filming 'Indiana Jones 5'

By Silke Jasso
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harrison Ford has sustained a shoulder injury while filming "Indiana Jones 5," which has required the actor to take a hiatus from filming. Fear not "Indiana Jones" fans, according to director James Mangold, they'll continue to shoot the movie without Ford. This isn't the first time Ford suffers an on-set injury. The "Star Wars" actor suffered a broken leg by a hydraulic door in an accident on the set of the Millennium Falcon spaceship while reprising his role for Han Solo in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" back in June 2014.

