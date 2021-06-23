Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Big Boy Is Celebrating 85 Years In A Big Way!

By Big Boy Restaurants
franchising.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few fun facts about Big Boy you may not know. Stan Lee was an early creator of the original Big Boy comics. Big Boy himself is based off a real person, Rick Woodruff, who was obsessed with the original double-decker burger. The movie, Heat, was filmed at the Burbank Big Boy location. The Beatles dined at Big Boy during one of their tours. Big Boy rocketed off into space in Austin Powers. Big Boy still operates a commissary in Warren, MI making all of their own sauces and even their own ice cream!

www.franchising.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Fries#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CharitiesEmporia gazette.com

Community celebrates inaugural Big on the Block fundraiser

The Big on the Block fundraiser was a “big” success for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday night. The block party was held outside of Town Royal and featured a food truck, a beer garden and live music played by Jared “Pete” Gile. Town Royal is known for helping...
MusicPosted by
Vice

How the Big Boy Got on the Roof

Over the weekend, music fans were exposed to a variety of hit records. Just last Friday, we got Tyler, the Creator’s highly anticipated Call Me If You Get Lost, H.E.R.’s soulful studio debut, Back of My Mind, and postman-turned-rapper BFB Da Packman’s featured-studded project, Fat N***as Need Love Too. But the one song that instantly implanted in our collective brain didn’t come from any of these albums.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

The Big Island’s Fairmont Orchid Celebrates Pride Year-Round

While the month of June is officially designated to mark LGBTQ+ Pride, the Fairmont Orchid, one of Hawai’i’s most luxurious destination hotels, honors its commitment to actively welcoming LGBTQ+ travelers and families throughout the year. The Fairmont Orchid’s PRIDE Package includes 20% off the resort’s daily room rate for a...
Eau Claire, WIVolume One

A Legacy Of Their Own: Them Coulee Boys' New Record Ponders The Big Stuff

Last year was poised to be the biggest year yet for Them Coulee Boys – after a veritable string of years that kept getting bigger and bigger. The band – comprising Soren and Jens Staff, Beau Janke, Neil Krause, and Staš Hable – had just wrapped a series of shows aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, and played to their most staggering audiences yet on tour with Trampled By Turtles … when you-know-what happened.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Big Weekend, Big Music

A holiday weekend full of live music gets going Friday night. Our events calendar has listings to satisfy every musical taste, and you can find it at your fingertips anytime at DoorCountyPulse.com/events. But here’s the weekend in music at a glance to help guide your search. FRIDAY. In Egg Harbor,...
PetsKTTS

KTTS RICK’S RESCUE BUDDIES: BIG BOY

KTTS Rick’s Rescue Buddies is presented by our good friends at Foreman Mechanical Heating & Air. The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri wants to introduce you to Big Boy!. Big Boy is Catahoula Leopard Dog/ Pit Bull mix. He’s got a lot of energy and love to give. He is two years old. He is a very smart and playful dog that LOVES affection. He just needs to find his forever family. Learn more in the video below. If you are interested in adopting Big Boy or would like to find more information about him, please visit The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri today, or give them a call at 417-833-2526!
Agricultureswark.today

Big Turnout At Farmers’ Market Independence Day Celebration

A huge crowd turned out for the Farmers’ Market Independence Day Celebration at the Hub tonight. Market vendors were there with their locally-grown, fresh produce, but there was also much more!! Festive music with a stars and stripes theme provided a fun, enjoyable atmosphere. The Bobcat Mobile Reading Library Bus was on the scene, and the ladies from the Hempstead County Library were available to read stories to the kids. Tailgaters donated the hot dogs, Aramark Food Services donated the sides and condiments, and Civitan provided the water and handed out the food. AFMC, working in conjunction with The Department of Health, was there to give out free vaccinations. The Hope Public School (HPS) nurses were there to give blood pressure checks and pass out mementos; HPS also had a table giving out free books. The U of A County Division of Agriculture Research & Extension office had a booth with some tasty treats and the Hope Downtown Network handed out ice cream sandwiches. Hope Junior Auxiliary was there to give the kiddos temporary tattoos. The kids also had lively games to play, like baggo! A great time was had by all. What a way to kick off this holiday weekend!
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Cinnaholic is Baking Up Some Great Deals in 2021

Gourmet Vegan Bakery Continues Gracing North America’s Taste Buds. The brand that sparked a nationwide love affair with gourmet plant-based cinnamon rolls on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank, has stayed hot with their sales. Cinnaholic has signed 16 new franchise agreements since January 2021 and opened five new locations in two brand new markets, bringing the total number of open locations to 56 with 60 more in development and plans to add 10 more bakeries by the end of 2021.
TV & VideosFort Worth Weekly

Big Shows, Big Shows

I know live music at lunch is not completely novel — Fred’s has been doing it on weekends for years — but I still love the idea. Oh, yes. I can hear you whining from here. “There’s too much live music in town!” “Every joint with a four-top has live music now!” “Can we please just watch the Rangers game on the TV above the bar in peace?!” But you all need to step back and statazit! For the music-loving parents of small children who want them to experience something other than Fortnite “songs” on iPads, early-bird shows with guitar-action humans are just the ticket.
Recipesfranchising.com

Yogurtland Debuts Refreshing New Summer Line-up: Fruit Bowl Fusions And Acai Bowls

The Nation's Leading Frozen Yogurt Franchise Launches Their Newest Innovations For Summer: Fruit Bowl Fusions and Acai Bowls. The Fruit Bowl Fusions are made with fresh fruit enhanced with flavorful toppings and are available in two different recipes: Street Style and Bionico. Inspired by street cart fruit cups, the light and refreshing Street Style bowl is made with fresh-cut watermelon, mango, pineapple, lime dressing, Tajín® and chamoy. Yogurtland has partnered with the National Mango Board and National Watermelon Board to bring awareness about the fresh mango and watermelon featured in the Street Style fruit bowl. The Bionico bowl is a classic combination of fruit and condensed milk with a coconut twist. Made-to-order with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, sweet coconut milk, and granola for a balanced sweet and crunchy treat.
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Over-The-Top ‘Merica Burger Returns To Menu At Slater’s 50/50 For A Limited Time

Guests Can Celebrate Independence Day All Month Long at Slater’s 50/50 with the Festive Menu Offering. The ‘Merica Burger is a towering bacon packed stack with a full pound of ‘Merican meat; two 100% bacon patties, bacon Mac and Cheese, bacon coleslaw, bacon island dressing and a half bacon, half beef hot link grilled and dipped in Franks red hot sauce. Guests can pair it with crispy onion rings, classic fries, or sweet potato fries, and housemade bacon ketchup for $17.76 now through July 31st.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Rising star, actor Daniel Mickelson, dies at 23

Daniel Mickelson, an actor and the brother of model Meredith Mickelson, passed away over the July 4th holiday weekend. He was 23 years old. His sister relayed the sad news in an Instagram post on Monday. Underneath a beautiful photo of the two as laughing little kids on a beach,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Sylvester Stallone's Son Seargeoh Lives a Very Private Life Due to a Disorder

Everyone knows who Sylvester Stallone is but not that many people are aware that the action star has an adult son named Seargeoh hidden away from the public eye. Seargeoh Stallone is, still to this day, a mystery to many "Rocky" fans around the world. Although his father is a household name in Hollywood, thanks to all his action and drama films, the same can't be said for Seargeoh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy