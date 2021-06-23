Big Boy Is Celebrating 85 Years In A Big Way!

A huge crowd turned out for the Farmers’ Market Independence Day Celebration at the Hub tonight. Market vendors were there with their locally-grown, fresh produce, but there was also much more!! Festive music with a stars and stripes theme provided a fun, enjoyable atmosphere. The Bobcat Mobile Reading Library Bus was on the scene, and the ladies from the Hempstead County Library were available to read stories to the kids. Tailgaters donated the hot dogs, Aramark Food Services donated the sides and condiments, and Civitan provided the water and handed out the food. AFMC, working in conjunction with The Department of Health, was there to give out free vaccinations. The Hope Public School (HPS) nurses were there to give blood pressure checks and pass out mementos; HPS also had a table giving out free books. The U of A County Division of Agriculture Research & Extension office had a booth with some tasty treats and the Hope Downtown Network handed out ice cream sandwiches. Hope Junior Auxiliary was there to give the kiddos temporary tattoos. The kids also had lively games to play, like baggo! A great time was had by all. What a way to kick off this holiday weekend!