Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Bird Watch: June 23

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral months ago “Brooklyn Bird Watch” featured a Heather Wolf photo of a bright red Northern Cardinal (the male of the species) on a limb in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Being a ‘Heather Wolf Groupie,’ I followed up with my own photo of a Northern Cardinal taken here in Central Florida, where I moved after many years in Brooklyn. The bright red male Cardinal is one of the most ‘watched for’ birds in the world, and one of the most popular among amateur bird watchers. The Cardinal is the official state bird of no fewer than seven eastern states.

