Brooklyn Bird Watch: June 23

Album: The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers. In Their Words: “Everyone was in a place of HAPPINESS and JOY! There were people smiling at every moment. Laura [Matula, the director] and Tony [Matula, director of photography] welcomed us into the scenes they sculpted that were so full of vibrant colors. @sunnywalters choreographed dance moves that were playful enough for anyone glued to the screens at home to bounce along to, and stylist, Porsche Pope’s eye for fabulous fashion for every person in the video was an 80’s lover’s dream come true! By far my favorite part, though, was the wig that Marissa Jackson made that could fit over my HUGE locks! I’ve wanted a wig like this ever since I did my New York Times photoshoot with the gorgeous Lelanie Foster. We were really able to bring out the vibes of 80s Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and so many other beautiful iconic superstars.” — Valerie June via Instagram.