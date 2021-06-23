Cancel
Cancer

What it feels like: My toddler needs a stem cell match

By Emma Jones
healthing.ca
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Andrea Abdul found out her newborn son, Jakob, had an extremely rare autoimmune disorder her first thought was how to fix it. Unfortunately, for the Abdul-Guziak family, a cure would not be as simple as a medication. Jakob was diagnosed with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) due to adenosine deaminase...

www.healthing.ca
CancerMedicineNet.com

What Does Laryngeal Cancer Feel Like?

Laryngeal cancer may not show any symptoms in the early stages. Some people may experience the following:. White patches on the tongue or mouth lining that do not go away. Laryngeal cancer is a type of throat cancer that begins in the larynx, or voice box, which is part of the body that helps us breathe, swallow and speak. Each year, approximately 13,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with laryngeal cancer.
CancerHealthline

Leukemia Stem Cell Transplant

The overall survival rate of leukemia has increased greatly in recent years, largely due to improvements in treatment. . The National Cancer Institute now lists the 5-year survival rate as. . Chemotherapy is often used as the primary treatment for leukemia. But the high level of chemicals in chemotherapy drugs...
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

Uncovering the genetic mechanism behind Rett syndrome

Fukuoka, Japan--Medical researchers led by Kyushu University have revealed a possible underlying genetic pathway behind the neurological dysfunction of Rett syndrome. The team found that deficiencies in key genes involved in the pathology triggers neural stem cells to generate less neurons by producing more astrocytes--the brain's maintenance cells. The researchers...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Newly Discovered Genetic Mutations May Increase Risk for Lou Gehrig’s Disease

During his 17-year career with the New York Yankees, Lou Gehrig was famed for his prowess as a hitter and for his durability on the baseball field, which earned him his nickname "The Iron Horse.” Then, mysteriously, in 1938, his iron body began to figuratively rust. He couldn’t run, hit, or field his position as well as he once did. When doctors finally diagnosed his condition, the news was devastating.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthing.ca

'The last time I saw him, he was on a ventilator'

Van Le’s father, Tien Le, was hospitalized one year ago to investigate a suspicion of cancer. It was just the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with so many unknowns about the virus that was spreading quickly across the globe, hospitals had put policies in place to protect staff, patients and caregivers, which included not allowing visitors. In some clinics, this rule was lifted if the patient was critically ill or dying. In other facilities, the state of the patient didn’t matter. These people died alone, their families and loved ones bereft and devastated on the outside. While Van and her mother were allowed sporadic visits, when doctors knew Tien was not likely to survive 24 hours, she says her family wasn’t told or given the opportunity to see him, to say goodbye, to begin to prepare. To complicate matters, Tien didn’t speak English, and Van had no way of knowing if her father received help with translation in the days leading to his death. The last memory she has of her dad, 56, is of him on a ventilator, barely responsive, minutes before he took his last breath.
Sciencehealthitanalytics.com

Genomics Reveals New Path for Chronic Kidney Disease Prevention

Urinary tract infections are of the most frequent bacteria-causing infections that impacts people of all ages. If left untreated, UTIs can become server kidney infections, which could lead to chronic kidney disease. Kidney infections are considered common and occur in 13 out of 10,000 females and 4 of 10,000 males each year.
KidsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Mother abandons her 3 children and leaves them in filthy house for almost 2 weeks with no food and water

Three young girls were left all alone to fend for themselves after their mother abandoned them in a house with rotting food and filth everywhere. The 45-year-old mother reportedly left their home in Texas. She also took with her the only cell phone that the family had, and this left her daughters with no way of getting in touch with her. The water supply for the residence had been turned off, because the bill was not paid. Additionally, the temperature in the house was so hot that the girls slept together in the only room that had a working ceiling fan.
Medical News Today

What to know about a fever in toddlers

A fever can occur in toddlers for a variety of reasons. While not all fevers are serious, certain conditions that cause high temperatures in toddlers need urgent medical attention. A fever. means that a child’s body is fighting off an infection. However, there are symptoms a person should look for...
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

Stem Cells Synchronize To Repair the Spinal Cord in Axolotls

The spinal cord is an important component of our central nervous system: it connects the brain with the rest of the body and plays a crucial part in coordinating our sensations with our actions. Falls, violence, disease - various forms of trauma can cause irreversible damage to the spinal cord, leading to paralysis, sometimes even death.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Eye Color Gene Also Plays a Role in Gut Stem Cell Dysfunction

In a discovery with implications for colorectal cancer in humans, RIKEN geneticists have found that a gene that determines eye color in fruit flies also plays a role in the tendency of gut stem cells to proliferate out of control with aging. Since its discovery by Nobel Prize laureate Thomas...
Sciencediabetesselfmanagement.com

Stem Cell Therapy May Offer Benefits for Type 2

A stem cell therapy using cells from a person’s own bone marrow may be a promising treatment for type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the journal Stem Cells Translational Medicine. Stem cells are cells that can turn into many different types of cells in the body....
LifestyleNIH Director's Blog

Obesity accelerates hair thinning by stem cell-centric converging mechanisms

Obesity is a worldwide epidemic that predisposes individuals to many age-associated diseases, but its exact effects on organ dysfunction are largely unknown1. Hair follicles-mini-epithelial organs that grow hair-are miniaturized by ageing to cause hair loss through the depletion of hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs)2. Here we report that obesity-induced stress, such as that induced by a high-fat diet (HFD), targets HFSCs to accelerate hair thinning. Chronological gene expression analysis revealed that HFD feeding for four consecutive days in young mice directed activated HFSCs towards epidermal keratinization by generating excess reactive oxygen species, but did not reduce the pool of HFSCs. Integrative analysis using stem cell fate tracing, epigenetics and reverse genetics showed that further feeding with an HFD subsequently induced lipid droplets and NF-κB activation within HFSCs via autocrine and/or paracrine IL-1R signalling. These integrated factors converge on the marked inhibition of Sonic hedgehog (SHH) signal transduction in HFSCs, thereby further depleting lipid-laden HFSCs through their aberrant differentiation and inducing hair follicle miniaturization and eventual hair loss. Conversely, transgenic or pharmacological activation of SHH rescued HFD-induced hair loss. These data collectively demonstrate that stem cell inflammatory signals induced by obesity robustly represses organ regeneration signals to accelerate the miniaturization of mini-organs, and suggests the importance of daily prevention of organ dysfunction.
Sciencestjude.org

Studies show what stressed cells need to recover

Cells must respond to changes in their environment that cause stress. They respond by either triggering cell death or adapting until the stress is removed. To adapt to stress, cells can shut down key processes. They also form structures called stress granules. Stress granule regulation has been linked to neurodegenerative disease. Scientists at St. Jude are learning more about how stress granules are disassembled once stress passes.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Orchid Stem Cell Eye Gels

WLDKAT, the renowned skincare brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new ORCHID STEM CELL + MAGNOLIA BERRY Eye Gel. As its name suggests, the new product is infused with orchid stem cells and magnolia berries, creating a fast-acting, lightweight product perfect for the delicate area around the eyes.
EngineeringEurekAlert

AI spots healthy stem cells quickly and accurately

Tokyo, Japan - Stem cell therapy is at the cutting edge of regenerative medicine, but until now researchers and clinicians have had to painstakingly evaluate stem cell quality by looking at each cell individually under a microscope. Now, researchers from Japan have found a way to speed up this process, using the power of artificial intelligence (AI).