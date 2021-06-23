Burn Foundation’s Upcoming Auction Includes Firefighter Bachelors and Bachelorettes
It’s heating up at the Burn Foundation as they prepare for the Underground Repeal Firefighter Auction on Friday, July 16, inside The Space. The intimate speakeasy-themed event will feature firefighter volunteers from all fire departments, including two new additions – Bachelorettes! Two women firefighters will perform and be up for auction, along with over ten firefighter bachelors coming together to raise funds for the Burn Foundation’s Burn Survivor Initiative.nonprofitnews.vegas