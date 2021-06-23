Ocean Springs: Where to Eat, Shop & Play

On the tail of spring’s breeze comes the annual yen to shimmy from beneath winter’s gray blanket and fling open neglected window sashes. Under Crayola-blue skies, Bay-area residents venture to places near and far, eager to shake the brumal haze. Not ones to squander sunshine or a day-trip opportunity, MB’s editorial team skipped town and headed 60 miles west to the quaint cottage community of Ocean Springs, nestled between D’Iberville and Biloxi.