Scotland County, NC

Health Department promotes the ‘Bringing Summer Back’ campaign

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 10 days ago
This week local and statewide organizations partnered with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to participate in “Bringing Summer Back.” This is a get-out-the-vaccine campaign that will engages our community to fully vaccinate as many people as possible this summer.

To date, Scotland County vaccination rates are: 35% for 12-17 year olds, 38% for adults ages 18-64 and 65% for adults 65 and older. This is an average of 35% leaving more than half of the eligible population completely unvaccinated, putting them at higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

Being fully vaccinated means a safer return to hugging loved ones who are also fully vaccinated, gathering with fully vaccinated friends and family and indoor gatherings with less worry. Getting the majority of eligible Scotland County residents vaccinated this summer means getting back to the summer activities we all love — like backyard gatherings with families and friends, fireworks, outdoor festivals or parades — all without wearing masks and less risk for community spread.

The “Bringing Summer Back” campaign is a fun, flexible and community-centered approach that creates a space for every organization and individual to roll up their sleeves, get their vaccine and encourage others to do the same.

We can all play a part in moving forward. There continues to be enough vaccine available to anyone who would like it. Organizations can get involved by distributing resources and information to their members and patrons.

Scotland County Health Department has prepared community boxes with a variety resources about the vaccine, how and where to get it, along with other educational materials. The community boxes include a toolkit, which offers simple, specific steps anyone can take to navigate people to an appointment, such as calling loved ones who haven’t been vaccinated yet, sharing their experiences and asking if anyone needs support in getting vaccinated. The boxes also include promotional items like: masks, hand sanitizer, fans, lip balm, magnets, fans, and other items that are public health centered. Organizations that would like to get involved can stop by the health department to pick up a box during normal operating hours. The community boxes are free.

A complete list of state partners is located at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/lets-bring-summer-back/lets-bring-summer-back-partners/lets-bring-summer-back-community-partners. For questions about community vaccine information, clinics or appointments, everyone can contact their healthcare provider or the Health Department at (910) 277-2440.

Janna Blue is a Health Educator II with the Scotland County Health Department.

