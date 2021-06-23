Some Buyers Fear the End of Low Mortgage Rates is Here
Both mortgage rates and applications to refinance a home loan increased slightly last week, reversing course of previous trends. Rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages reached their highest level in one month, says CNBC, going from 3.11% to 3.18% last week. Increases come after the Federal Reserve said rising interest rates could come in 2023. Refinance demand has consistently dropped, but the past few weeks’ interest rate actions could result in more homeowners applying for refinancing out of fear record low rates are at their end.www.probuilder.com