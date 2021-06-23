Some Buyers Fear the End of Low Mortgage Rates is Here

A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has the same interest rate for the duration of the loan. The principal and interest portion of your monthly payment won’t be impacted even if the market changes. But keep in mind that a monthly mortgage payment most often includes the principal, interest rate, homeowners insurance premium, and property taxes. In a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, the first two will never change, but the latter two can (and often will) go up over the years.