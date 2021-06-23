Second man reaches plea deal in Sioux City murder case
A second person charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting that claimed the life of a Sioux City girl has agreed to a plea bargain in Woodbury County District Court. Twenty-year-old Christopher Morales pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. in the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Morales was originally charged with first-degree murder, and in the plea hearing admitting to firing at the home where Kritis was attending a party.www.radioiowa.com