Real Estate

May Median Existing Home Sales Prices Break Records

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExisting home sales fell to their lowest level in nearly one year yet reached the highest median home prices on record. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that existing home sales hit an 11-month low in May but reached a median sales price of $350,300, a 23.6% increase from one year ago. Existing home inventory sits at a 2.5-month supply, up slightly from April, but the share of first-time homebuyers is 3% lower than one year ago. Still, homes stay on the market for only an average of 17 days, a record low.

Real Estatethecolumbusceo.com

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Shows Annual Home Price Gains Surged To 14.6% In April

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for April 2021 show that home prices continue to increase across the U.S. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series, and can be accessed in full by going to https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

HPI Forecasts High Prices Deter Prospective Buyers

HPI Forecast for May 2021 shows the converging pressure of severe inventory shortages and high demand leads home prices to hit record highs. The CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for May 2021 shows the converging pressure of severe inventory shortages and high demand leads home prices to hit record highs.
Real EstateInman.com

Home prices jump a whopping 15.4% in May: CoreLogic

In just one year, home prices across the country rose by 15.4 percent in May — the fourth straight month of double-digit growth and an extraordinarily high number unseen since November 2005. Home prices also rose 2.3 percent from April to May, according to the latest CoreLogic Home Price Index...
Real Estatefox7austin.com

Housing market shows signs of cooling, which is good news for home buyers

The housing market typically heats up when warm weather rolls around in spring and summer, but the past year has taught us that nothing is "typical" in real estate. Spring 2021 is already defying seasonal trends with a slight drop in home sales and a big drop in inventory, according to a report from the real estate company RE/MAX. Between 2015 and 2019, home sales were up from April to May by 53.4% on average. In 2021, home sales actually declined by 0.2% during this time period.
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

A Look at Home Price Appreciation Through 2025

Home prices have increased significantly over the last year, which in turn has grown the net worth of homeowners. Appreciation and home equity are directly linked – as the value of a home increases, so does a homeowner’s equity. And with these recent gains, homeowners are witnessing their financial stability and well-being grow to record levels.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Home Price Index Records 15.4 Percent Annual Gain

According to CoreLogic's latest CoreLogic Home Price Index, converging pressures of severe inventory shortages and sustained demand pushed home prices to record highs in May 2021, with the year-over-year increase in home prices at its highest level since 2005. While many millennials and Gen Z home buyers continue to move...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros

The most recent pending home sales report that soundly beat estimates after a downtrend in the previous months caused some serious head-scratching. Pending home sales were up a healthy 8% from April and just over 13% compared to the same month last year. Of course, last year’s comps should be discounted due to COVID-19.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Pending Sales Fall, New Listings Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

Despite the number of homes for sale slowly growing, the number of pending sales continued to slide as summer commenced. Even with the number of homes for sale slowly growing, the number of pending sales continued to slide as summer commenced, according to Redfin. “The month of June was a...
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

What Does May’s Housing News Mean for the Market?

May housing data has been released, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, new records were set for prices. The median sales price in the U.S. topped $350,000 for the first time in history, representing a 24% jump over last year and the 111th straight month of year-over-year gains.
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Freedom To Prosper-Forecasting the Summer 2021 Real Estate & Mortgage Market

“Wealth is the ability to fully experience life.” –Henry David Thoreau. As we celebrate Independence Day in the United States, the summer real estate and mortgage markets offer us opportunities to celebrate our own financial freedom and independence. Home sellers see their home values hit higher than they could have ever imagined. Homebuyers are buying their homes with the lowest mortgage rates we have seen in years. Homeowners have a unique opportunity to restructure their mortgage terms to remodel their homes and lower overall debt costs.
Real EstateLongview News-Journal

Mortgage rates dip back below 3%

Mortgage rates didn’t stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.02% a week ago and 3.07% a year ago.
Real EstateHerald Tribune

REAL ESTATE MATTERS: Study analyzes housing prices, supply and demand

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently released a study calling for a dire, “once-in-a-generation” response to a housing shortage. The study, Housing Is Critical Infrastructure: Social and Economic Benefits of Building More Housing, written by members of Rosen Consulting Group, was remarkable, as it brought together some of the housing industry’s most recognized observers, who lent their particular expertise to bear on a seemingly intractable problem: There are now anywhere from 5 to 6.8 million housing units (including single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and rental units) missing from housing inventory.

