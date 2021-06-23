May Median Existing Home Sales Prices Break Records
Existing home sales fell to their lowest level in nearly one year yet reached the highest median home prices on record. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that existing home sales hit an 11-month low in May but reached a median sales price of $350,300, a 23.6% increase from one year ago. Existing home inventory sits at a 2.5-month supply, up slightly from April, but the share of first-time homebuyers is 3% lower than one year ago. Still, homes stay on the market for only an average of 17 days, a record low.www.probuilder.com