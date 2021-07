One of the things that distinguishes photos that have that WOW factor from run-of-the-mill snapshots is pre-visualizing—having a concept in your mind of what the final photo will look like before it’s taken. Once that picture has been imagined, it needs to be translated into reality. Fortunately, technology has provided us with some amazing tools in the form of photography apps that can facilitate that process. The key to success in this endeavor is planning. Once we have the subject, composition, and lighting envisioned, we need a plan to accomplish the final imagined result. Enter the photography app.