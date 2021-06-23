Base Tesla Model 3 Sold Out In UK Despite No Available Incentives

The Chevy Bolt is a very interesting example of how electric vehicles are no longer price elastic. As the Chevrolet Bolt transitioned from its 2021 model year and first-generation into its 2022 model year and new generation, two interesting shifts have occurred. First, in key markets, GM has reduced its price incentives for the Bolt dramatically. Bolts that were costing residents in EV-friendly Massachusetts went from costing around $18K for LT trims now cost buyers $28K. With no federal tax incentive for the Bolt, the only discounts for Mass. residents are the state's $2,500 EV rebate and the discounts that GM's dealers and headquarters offer. Helpfully, the DriveGreen program lists out all the best prices for Bolts in this green vehicle Mecca.