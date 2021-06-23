Robin Goomes Becomes First Woman to Land a Backflip in Speed and Style
Crankworx “herstory” has been made. Last Friday during the Speed and Style competition, Robin Goomes was duking it out against Kialani Hines and caught everyone’s attention by throwing a backflip on the final trick jump. When her tires hit the dirt she became the first woman to ever do so within the event. If that wasn’t sweet enough, she did it again and again in her following runs. Six times to be exact. Goomes finished just shy of the podium but had plenty to celebrate that night. It’s worth noting that the Speed and Style event was recently added to the women’s lineup in 2019, and the progression we’ve seen over the last two years is remarkable. One can only imagine what these athletes will be doing next year.www.tetongravity.com