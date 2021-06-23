Robin Goomes Becomes First Woman to Land a Backflip in Speed and Style

Casey Brown has always been an advocate for women's freeride. Katie Lozancich photo. Women’s freeride is the hottest thing in mountain biking right now, and Casey Brown is about to take it up another notch. This August she’s teaming up with Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Jigsaw Event Services to create a women’s jump event called Dark Horse. The event will have a similar format to the FEST Series, which is an iconic freeride series originally spurred by a group of bikers who valued progression, creativity, and style. Brown plans to invite eight to twelve of the best female freeriders to session a custom jump line she’s building with Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The line will have six larger senders and a smaller line that's meant for building confidence and skills to translate to the big line. There will also be an airbag and mulch jump. While the event's main focus will be on collaboration and progression, one rider will have the chance to walk away with the coveted Dark Horse title. In a press release, Brown further explains her goals by saying: