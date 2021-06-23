Cancel
Real Estate

Home Building Innovations Working Overseas Could Benefit U.S.

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe housing crisis or the supply chain disruption are unique experiences to the U.S., but other countries have tackled the issues in ways uncommon here. U.S.-based real estate developer and consultant The Digit Group built a home in China within just seven minutes inside a factory, then it took less than one week to construct the home on site, says Forbes. The issue, according to The Digit Group’s CEO, is the off-site construction industry needs to industrialize the right way. He attributes Katerra’s failure to its focus on projects rather than components.

Ross Perot
#Innovation#Home Building Innovations#The Digit Group#Perot Systems
