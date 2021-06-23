Home Building Innovations Working Overseas Could Benefit U.S.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many overseas markets have a long established maximum 10.5% protein specification for soft white wheat. This can create a challenge for handlers and exporters this year because drought tends to increase protein levels in wheat, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission. Some markets may relax those specifications in a drought year such as this, he said. “We are expecting buyers will be able to work with their suppliers to enable them to receive wheat that will meet their needs,” Squires said. The grain commission and U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm of the industry, are encouraging overseas buyers to use the solvent retention capacity test. The test helps to identify the baking quality of wheat, Squires said. The Northwest drought comes at a time when overseas demand for wheat is up. China entered the soft white market last year and purchased over 1 million metric tons, Squires noted. This, coupled with increased demand from South Korea and strong demand from other regular customers including the industry’s top buyer, the Philippines, means ending stocks for white wheat are low, so there is less old crop lower protein wheat available for blending. “We have a reputation for reliable high quality wheat and we have several customers who are committed to our soft white wheat — purchasing regardless of the price,” Squires said. “We trust that will continue.”