Video: From Carthage Jail, Elder Cook remembers Joseph Smith’s martyrdom and witness of the Savior

By Church News
deseret.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum Smith, were killed by a mob on June 27, 1844 — sealing their testimonies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with their lives. A new Church News video, titled “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief,” features a visit this year of Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, to Carthage Jail.

