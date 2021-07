Whether it's parrots or puppies, living with a furry roommate is an endless source of amusement and joy for millions of people. Some studies have even shown that having certain pets can add years to your life. But if you're the owner of a backyard coop, you may want to start distancing yourself from your feathered friends. That's because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just warned that chickens have made at least 474 people sick across the U.S. in part of an ongoing outbreak.