WWE

Guy Gets Obliterated Drunk With Buddies, Legally Changes His Name To John Cena

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 9 days ago
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Everybody’s got some kind of drunk alter-ego.

One of my college roommates used to throw on a straw hat and start calling himself Cordell whenever he was about 15 beers and five tequila shots deep. Absolute pandemonium would break loose…

However, sometimes these drunk alter-ego’s can have some costly consequences…

According to Sun Sport, Lewis Oldfield, a 23-year-old from England, was throwing a few back (or more than a few back) with some buddies one night, and started wrestling.

Ya know, they were doing the whole WWE announcements and all that goes along with it, and Oldfield began to refer to himself as the famed wrestler John Cena.

“We’d had a few drinks and were play-wrestling. We were just messing around, pretending to do announcements like in WWE and one of my friends was introducing John Cena.”

Harmless fun, right?

Wrong.

“One thing led to another and they dared me to change my name to John Cena.”

And guess what… HE LEGALLY CHANGED HIS NAME TO JOHN CENA.

Que the, BUM BADUM BAAAAA.

“I was going to get a tattoo saying it but did this instead. I always follow through with dares so I just did it. I’m not even a wrestling fan!

My mum couldn’t stop laughing at me when she found out. My dad’s more serious so I’ve not told him yet.”

He literally went to the extent of paying 40 euros for six deep poll documents for proof at his bank, and even spent 75 euros on a new passport that included his new name. Who has the time for that kind of paperwork?

However, Oldfield, or Mr. Cena rather, claims he has no intention on changing his name back.

I actually don’t mind the name so I’m going to keep it.

Hey, the good news is that nobody will ever forget his name now, and he’s gotta hilarious story to add to it.

But just as a reminder for all of y’all with drunk alter-egos, don’t be this guy…

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

