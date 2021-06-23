Cancel
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER...HENDRY AND SOUTHWESTERN GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM EDT * At 1248 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Devils Garden, or near Montura, moving east at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Clewiston, Labelle, Montura, Immokalee, Ave Maria, Felda, Port La Belle, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Devils Garden, Ortona, Muse, Bunker Hill, Keri, Lake Trafford and Harlem.

