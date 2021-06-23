Cancel
Recipe of the Day: Muddy Buddies

By Madeline Buiano
By 
The Daily Meal
The Daily Meal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22T3Ll_0ad8O3JJ00
Recipe of the Day: Muddy Buddies © Bhofack2 | Dreamstime.com

What is it about cereal that makes the best desserts? Of course, you have Snap, Crackle and Pop, who work hard to give us Rice Krispies treats , but have you ever heard of muddy buddies? If not, muddy buddies, also known as puppy chow, can be made with Chex cereal and a few other common pantry staple ingredients .

Amazing Dessert Recipes to Try at Home

Muddy Buddies are a popular dessert in the Midwest but the nostalgic treat should really be served across the entire country. Although it's often made around the holiday season , the dessert is great year-round, especially when you're craving sweets but don't want to fire up the oven.

The no-bake dessert isn't hard to get a handle on. Simply combine melted chocolate chips with butter and peanut butter and pour the mixture over Chex cereal. Add the cereal to a resealable bag, sprinkle in some powdered sugar and shake well. Add the cereal to wax paper to cool.

You'll be left with a chocolatey satisfying snack that your little ones will love and that will remind you of kiddom. If you want to keep reminiscing, check out these incredible childhood dinners you forgot existed .

Homemade Muddy Buddies

Recipe courtesy of Chex

Ingredients
  • 9 cups Chex mix, such as Corn Chex, Rice Chex, Wheat Chex, or Chocolate Chex cereal (or combination)
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup butter or margarine
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Directions

Step 1: Into large bowl, measure cereal; set aside.

Step 2: In 1-quart microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter uncovered on High 1 minute; stir.

Step 3: Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth.

Step 4: Stir in vanilla.

Step 5: Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated.

Step 6: Pour into 2-gallon resealable food-storage plastic bag.

Step 7: Add powdered sugar.

Step 8: Seal bag; shake until well coated.

Step 9: Spread on waxed paper to cool.

Step 10: Store in airtight container in refrigerator.

IN THIS ARTICLE
