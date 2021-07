Yesterday saw the release of the second printing of the first issue of Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf's new hit series from Boom Studios – Basilisk. We've been drawing comparisons between Basilisk and one of Boom's biggest smash hits; Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera. Well, someone at Boom must have been paying attention because the second printing of Basilisk #1 has something that the first printing did not have, an exclusive first look at one of Boom's Free Comic Book Day offerings – Enter The House Of Slaughter. which Bleeding Cool reported is already selling for $20 a copy in anticipation on eBay. The House Of Slaughter is the name of the organization from which the main character, Erica Slaughter, derives her name, of course. Boom announced the FCBD offering with the following description: