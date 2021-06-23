Russia Claims Bombs Dropped To Warn Off British Warship, Royal Navy Says It Never Happened

Mussolini’s effort to seize control of the Mediterranean had, by late 1941, largely ended in failure. The success of the Royal Navy in the raid on Taranto and at the Battle of Cape Matapan had given the British a decisive advantage. Low morale and fuel shortages further limited the effectiveness of the Regia Marina. Yet the Italians still had several modern battleships, along with a few older, modernized vessels. And on the upside, the Royal Navy had lost one of its battleships, HMS Barham, to U-boat attack in late November. In anticipation of war with Japan, additional Royal navy warships were headed to the Far East.