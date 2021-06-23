Russia Claims Bombs Dropped To Warn Off British Warship, Royal Navy Says It Never Happened
Reports state that more than 20 Russian aircraft buzzed the Royal Navy destroyer while Border Guard vessels approached to within 100 meters. The U.K. Ministry of Defense has flatly denied Russia’s claims that its military and internal security forces took aggressive action against a U.K. Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer, HMS Defender, sailing in the Black Sea earlier today, to “stop” it from conducting further maneuvers in an area close to Russian-controlled Crimea. Initial reports citing the Russian Ministry of Defense said a Russian Border Guard vessel and an Su-24 Fencer combat jet both fired warning shots, with the latter purportedly dropping four high-explosive bombs across the British warship’s path.www.thedrive.com