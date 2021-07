Gary Clark Jr. is ready to get back out on the road. Clark Jr. announced a slew of tour dates that’ll see him perform in the South and West coast later on this summer. The tour kicks off with a show in Clark Jr.’s hometown of Austin, TX on August 20th as he’ll go on to play a string of concerts in Dallas over a week later. From there, he heads West for a few weeks until the tour wraps up in Phoenix on September 21st.