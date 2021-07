Amid fans imploring for Foxy Brown and Lil Kim to share a space on Verzuz someday, it seems that we're going to receive an intimate look at the life of the Ill Na Na. There have been many rappers who have sat down to pen their life stories including 50 Cent, Common, DMX, Eminem, Gucci Mane, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Prodigy, RZA, Rakim, DJ Khaled, and more. On her Instagram Story, Foxy shared that fans can expect to receive her book sometime in December of this year.