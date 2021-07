Cadet Merle Smith was everything a future Coast Guard officer needed to be when he entered the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1962. A natural leader eager to lead, he was smart, athletic, determined and brave. He had to be. He would need all of those qualities not simply as an officer but as a groundbreaker; like many who challenge traditional norms, he was not universally welcomed. Merle James Smith Jr., who died Wednesday at age 76, was the first African American to graduate from the academy.