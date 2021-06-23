Glen Cove’s Michael Zangari, A True “Mensch” With An Infectious Smile Passes At 61
Over the last 24 years I lived in beautiful Glen Cove, and was blessed to meet and get to know as true neighbors and friends hundreds of people, yet none like Italian born Michael Zangari who passed on April 25, 2021 after living a life completely dedicated to making a significant difference in the lives of others of all ages and always with his trademark infectious smile regardless of how Michael was truly feeling.glencoverecordpilot.com