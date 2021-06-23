Two working apprenticeship program this summer
Two recent high school graduates are getting paid, hands-on training in the HVAC field through a pre-apprenticeship program coordinated by Surry-Yadkin Works. Surry County Schools has hired East Surry High School graduate Victor Hall and North Surry High School graduate Wyatt Edwards. They are taking the ISC 112 Industrial Safety course this summer at Surry Community College and working 20 hours per week with the HVAC departments at Surry County Schools to learn about the career field. This opportunity is Hall’s second job experience with Surry-Yadkin Works. He served as a custodial intern at Dobson Elementary School during the spring semester.www.mtairynews.com