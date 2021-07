There's probably less anticipation these days for the return of Christ than there is for Nintendo's Breath Of The Wild sequel. And for good reason. That game revolutionised not only one of the most celebrated series in videogames but the entire concept of open-world games while it was at it, giving Switch its first Edge 10. It's hard to imagine how any sequel could possibly live up to the hype. But if we can make one request: perhaps Nintendo could include some better characters next time?