RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6: Release time confirmed!

By Tom Llewellyn
realitytitbit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat date and time will season 6 of the hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars release on Paramount Plus streaming service and Netflix UK?. It’s almost time for our superstar Queens to return to the All Star runway!. The hit spin-off series has been a fan favourite since it...

www.realitytitbit.com
The Brady Bunch Meets RuPaul's Drag Race in Pride Month Crossover

The casts of The Brady Bunch and RuPaul's Drag Race are uniting to reimagine a classic episode of the famous comedy series. Dubbed Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, the special is set to premiere on the streaming platform Paramount+ on June 30, just as Pride Month comes to a close. The merger will see the season 2 episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" recreated with many Brady Bunch stars playing different roles.
The Truth About Jan From RuPaul's Drag Race

"RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars" is finally back! Thirteen drag queens return to the werkroom for their shot at the $100,000 cash prize and the bragging rights that come with being the one supreme drag queen of the moment. The new season of "All-Stars" is slightly different than those that came before, as it moves from VH1 to the relatively new streaming service Paramount+.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Tops Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Again

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” won two awards to top all programs in the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, the Critics Choice Association and the nonfiction producers organization NPACT announced on Monday. For the third consecutive year, “RuPaul” was named the year’s best competition series, although for the first time...
"RuPaul's Drag Race" to recreate classic "Brady Bunch" episode

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, announced a new crossover event in celebration of Pride Month. "Dragging the Classics: The Brady Brunch" will drop Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on Paramount+. "The Brady Bunch" original cast members alongside "RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites as they recreate the iconic episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" for an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.
Lineup of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars coming to The Bonham Exchange

Starting in July, The Bonham Exchange will host a months-long lineup of former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race. Denali, who vied for the title of "America’s Next Drag Superstar” during the latest season, will be the first queen in town on July 29. Organizer Rey Lopez says the shows will...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars join ‘The Brady Bunch’ cast for special: How to watch, stream, cast

It’s the crossover that we didn’t know we needed. The original “Brady Bunch” stars will recreate the iconic episode from the show’s second season titled “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” alongside several “Drag Race” stars. Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland reprise their roles of middle brother, Peter Brady, and youngest brother, Bobby Brady, respectively.
8 Times RuPaul’s Drag Race Reigning Queen Symone Gave Looks With A Message

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Theee Symone is the reigning queen of the hit competition show, RuPaul’s Drag Race. Season 13 of the show was like no other as this was one of the first shows to start production back up during the COVID-19 pandemic. In those (and still) scary times having a place to release creative energy was needed. Symone came in ready to represent elements of the Black experience in America and our culture.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World Tour Moves To Summer 2022

RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World Tour has again been rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The star-studded drag extravaganza will now head to arenas in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Dublin, Aberdeen, Scarborough, Cardiff, Brighton and Birmingham between May 19 and June 1, 2022. RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage...
Streaming ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Creates a Haven For Spoilers on Social Media

Waking up and logging onto Twitter for a usual morning full of memes and catching up on news quickly turned sour for me today. In a promotion done by Paramount+, #AllStars6 sits on top of the trending page. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 was released at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday. The entire plot of the first two episodes was spoiled in a matter of hours on social media. Based on this, RuPaul’s shift to Paramount+ already seems like a bad idea.
The Trinity K. Bonet revolution is upon us — and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

What does Trinity K. Bonet do successfully? Quickly: Runway. Acting. Lip-syncs. And we're only on episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6. After a seven-year hiatus from the franchise (which included, among other things, a headline-making appearance in Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video), the season 6 alum made a roaring return to the main stage on Thursday's episode of the competition series, coming full-circle from her acting debut in a 2014 Drag Race sketch to win her first-ever maxi challenge for a hilarious performance in a new commercial sketch. She followed it up with a jaw-dropping lip-sync against fellow season 6 queen — and returning lip-sync assassin — Laganja Estranja, proving once and for all that All Stars is, definitively, a place for legends, ok?
Give RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 icon Jiggly Caliente a Marvel movie, dammit

Manifest it, speak it into existence: Jiggly as Jubilee, Jiggly as Jubilee, Jiggly as Jubilee... From Saint-Tropez to Sanitation (Worker) Tropez, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 icon Jiggly Caliente has made her mark on two seasons of the Emmy-winning reality show, but she's ready for her next venture on the big screen: In an X-Men movie as the famous comic book heroine capable of blasting pyrotechnics from her hands.
Shante, You Stay: Here Are the Queens Still Competing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

It's amazing that after 12 years of RuPaul's Drag Race, host RuPaul is still able to keep the fans (and the queens) guessing. Season six of All Stars, which premiered on June 24, wasted no time in putting the queens to the test with some next-level challenges. During "All Star Variety Extravaganza," each of the queens was tasked with showing off their skills in a talent show. While some of the talents might've fallen a little flat on stage, others had us wanting more — we're talking about Jan's amazing vocal performance and A'Keria C. Davenport's dazzling dance routine. If the queens thought they'd get a break from episode two, "The Blue Ball" on episode two showed just how wrong they were. Some of the outfits also proved that some of them should've spent more time on sewing lessons.