West Mead Township, PA

'Team effort' leads to locating missing West Mead man

By Mike Crowley Meadville Tribune
Allied News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A 77-year-old West Mead man who went missing shortly after midnight Monday was located in safe condition later that afternoon, according to police. The search for Henry Reefer lasted nearly six hours and involved numerous public safety agencies, tips from nearby residents and a helpful security camera image posted to the Tribune’s Facebook page, according to Officer Daniel Palka of West Mead Township Police Department. Most importantly, it had a happy ending.

