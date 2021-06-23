Cancel
Beabadoobee Is at Her Darkest and Smartest on Our Extended Play EP

By Abby Jones
Consequence
Consequence
 10 days ago
The music of Bea Kristi is rooted in nostalgia. Ever since her debut single — the TikTok-approved sleeper hit “Coffee” — the British musician known as beabadoobee has paved the way for her Gen Z peers with soaring pop-rock that wouldn’t feel out of place in a ‘90s cult film. She smartly captures the adolescent journey of coming into one’s own: “Got this new blue-haired phase,” she sang on 2019’s “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus,” an ode to her personal hero, whose band Pavement broke up before Bea was even born.

Consequence

Consequence

