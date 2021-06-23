Beabadoobee Is at Her Darkest and Smartest on Our Extended Play EP

As part of the roll out of their new album, Path of Wellness, Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein recorded a 90-minute Audible Original (Sleater-Kinney: One More Hour) discussing the band's history, their decade-long hiatus, their creative and personal evolutions, and the keys to finding passion in an artistic pursuit now a quarter-century old. There's a lot to love for fans of the band playing the FIC Aug. 5 with Wilco. But (and this is a big BUT), they utterly avoid the subject of their divisive last album (2019's The Center Won't Hold) save for a performance of "Can I Go On" from that release and the ensuing departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss. Maybe it's too painful to talk about, or maybe they're just over it, but it's a pretty glaring omission in an otherwise worthwhile listen. Available free with a trial subscription. (DAN NAILEN)