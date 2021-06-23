Cancel
10 Emerging Queer Models on What Pride Means in 2021

By Liam Hes s
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 18 months of living through a pandemic, a new civil rights movement, and various stages of lockdown, this Pride month marks an important moment to pause and celebrate the resilience and progress of the LGBT+ community following an unprecedented year—but also a long-overdue reconvening of the queer chosen families that lie at its beating heart. Few understand that better than Rafael Martínez, the Tijuana-born, New York-based photographer whose images of young, queer people in Baja California offer a piercing insight into the challenges and triumphs of a community that is constantly under threat.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
976K+
Views
#The Models#Transgender Children#Pride Month#Photography#Trans People
