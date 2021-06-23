Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Partner of Brian Sicknick: GOP 'denied the monstrous acts' on Jan. 6

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNqkK_0ad8JGas00
© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The longtime girlfriend of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick called out Republican members of Congress for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In an op-ed for CNN published Wednesday, Sandra Garza lashed out at the GOP for repeatedly spreading false claims about what happened in the months since the deadly riot.

“As the months passed, my deep sadness turned to outright rage as I watched Republican members of Congress lie on TV and in remarks to reporters and constituents about what happened that day,” Garza wrote. “Over and over they denied the monstrous acts committed by violent protesters.”

Hundreds have been criminally charged as a result of the insurrection, which led to five deaths. But Republicans have sought to look past the events of Jan. 6, with some publicly downplaying the severity of that day.

Garza has been publicly critical of the GOP since the Senate voted down a proposal last month to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

She and Sicknick’s mother, Gladys Sicknick, lobbied senators to vote in favor of the commission's creation.

In the op-ed, Garza said some senators were “very pleasant and polite. Others were dismissive, and others could barely hide their disdain.”

“Since those meetings, only a handful of Republican senators showed that they possessed the moral compass to do the right thing by voting yes, putting Americans first, and showing warmth and compassion for the officers (as well as their families) who protect them daily,” Garza wrote.

Garza called out Republicans for downplaying the “viciousness and trauma” of Jan. 6. She said they are engaging in “secondary wounding,” which occurs when someone minimizes the impact of an event on the victim.

“Make no mistake: All of the officers and people who were physically harmed, terrified, psychologically destabilized or lost loved ones due to that day are literally being re-traumatized every time someone speaks untrue words to describe what happened on January 6,” she wrote.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

256K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#Cnn#Senate#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP lawmakers remember Donald Rumsfeld as a ‘great patriot’

Prominent Republicans are paying their respects to Donald Rumsfeld, the controversial defense secretary and longtime GOP powerbroker who passed away Wednesday. In a statement, former President George W. Bush — whom Rumsfeld architected the Iraq War under — hailed what he called Rumsfeld’s “steady service as a wartime secretary of defense — a duty he carried out with strength, skill, and honor.”
Kentucky StatePosted by
Axios

Progressive candidate Charles Booker to challenge Rand Paul for Kentucky Senate seat

Former Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker announced Thursday he will run to challenge incumbent Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his seat in 2022. Why it matters: Booker became a rising star in Kentucky politics last year when he ran as a progressive in the race to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell. He narrowly lost a primary to Democrat Amy McGrath, who was backed by establishment Democrats and was later resoundingly defeated by McConnell.