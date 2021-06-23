Cancel
New York City, NY

'Problematic' statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside New York museum will be removed, relocated

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
  • The bronze statue depicts the 26th president on horseback, flanked by an African and Native American man on foot.
  • Critics of the statue view it as a representation of racial hierarchy.
  • The Times reports The New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously Monday to relocate the statue to a yet-to-be-designated cultural institution dedicated to Roosevelt’s life and legacy.

A statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt that stands outside The American Museum of Natural History in New York City will be removed and relocated following claims it symbolizes colonialism and racial discrimination, according to The New York Times.

The bronze statue that has stood at the entrance of the museum since 1940 depicts the 26th president on horseback, flanked by an African and Native American man on foot. Critics of the statue view it as a representation of racial hierarchy.

Criticism of the statue has increased over recent years, particularly after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked widespread protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

The Times reports The New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously Monday to relocate the statue to a yet-to-be-designated cultural institution dedicated to Roosevelt’s life and legacy.

Museum officials proposed removing the effigy in June 2020 with the support of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who previously said, "It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue."

Sam Biederman of the New York City Parks Department said that while the statue "was not erected with malice of intent," its composition "supports a thematic framework of colonization and racism," according to The Times.

