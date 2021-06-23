Cancel
Monterey County, CA

Salinas Valley News Briefs | June 23, 2021

By Staff Report
kingcityrustler.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINAS — Arts Council for Monterey County is seeking original works of art for a juried show at the Monterey County Health Department Building at 1270 Natividad Road in Salinas. Only 40 adult artwork pieces and 20 youth art pieces promoting “Art in the Time of Covid-19” will be shown. This will be an opportunity for local artists to submit art created while sheltering in place, social distancing and other prevention measures that were in place and potentially affecting normal inspiration sources. Deadlines are Friday, June 25, for adults and Wednesday, June 30, for youth. For more details or to submit entries, go to arts4mc.org or contact Klara Hickmanova at [email protected].

kingcityrustler.com
