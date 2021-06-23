Cancel
Watch Selena Gomez in "Only Murders in the Building" First Trailer

 10 days ago
Selena Gomez’s new Hulu series finally has a trailer – and we're in for a Clue-worthy ride. Following a 30-second announcement unveiled in May, on June 22, the streaming platform released the first teaser trailer for Only Murders in the Building. The upcoming limited series – starring Selena alongside longtime collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short – follows “three strangers” who are said to “share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” Selena will play a character named Mabel Mora, while Martin and Steve will take on the roles of Oliver and Charles, respectively.

