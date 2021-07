A VALORANT match between BBL Esports and Fire Flux Esports was interrupted by a notorious bug that crashes a game when it passes the 90-minute mark. The VALORANT Champions Tour Turkey Stage 3 Challengers 1 closed qualifier is in full swing as the best teams in the region fight for a spot in the main event. BBL Esports and Fire Plus Esports were in the middle of the final match of the series on Split when both teams suddenly disconnected from the game. BBL Esports had just won a round before they disconnected, leading the map 19-18.