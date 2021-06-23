Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Talk’ Hits New All-Time Low In Ratings After Sharon Osbourne’s Exit

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16U5fO_0ad8GUWl00

Three months after Sharon Osbourne left The Talk, the show has hit a new all-time low in ratings. Despite low ratings, CBS has renewed the talk show for its 12th season. It was specifically during the week of June 7-11, the show ratings plummeted in the key female demographics (women 18-49 and women 25-54) according to Daily Mail.

The show was additionally beaten out in ratings by rival show The View. Additionally, the was placed at number 13 in the Women 18-49 ratings with 0.20 (200,000 viewers), and The View hit number 6 with 0.36 (360,000 viewers).

‘The Talk’ hits a new all-time low in ratings without Sharon Osbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOUn3_0ad8GUWl00
Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood / YouTube Screenshot

CBS holds themselves accountable for what went down that day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3WoA_0ad8GUWl00
The Talk / CBS

The show went on hiatus following the controversial argument, which prompted an investigation from CBS. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” they added in their statement. “We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

They continue, “At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk' Features Unwelcome Guest Live on Air Following Sharon Osbourne Exit

Amid all the drama on this season of The Talk, even the natural world is reaching out to disturb the hosts. In a now-viral clip from this week, a massive cockroach crawls up the wall and into the shot behind host Sheryl Underwood, drawing the viewer's eyes. The bug appears to be several inches long, and luckily for Underwood, she doesn't seem to notice the insect sharing her shot.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Sharon Osbourne from The Talk?

SHARON Osbourne was a longtime host of The Talk since its inception in 2010. The Talk has been renewed for a 12th season, however, Sharon's replacement has "still not been hired." Did Sharon Osbourne quit The Talk?. CBS announced Sharon, 68, quit The Talk after her on-air fight with co-host...
PetsNew York Post

‘The Talk’ co-host Sheryl Underwood upstaged by cockroach on-air

“The Talk” had an uninvited, less-than-special guest this week. Co-host Sheryl Underwood was recently robbed of her on-camera thunder when a colossal cockroach crawled into her shot during a live broadcast. The six-legged space invader made its tickling television debut Monday, as the comedian turned daytime talk show dynamo launched...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jennifer Aniston Look-Alike Goes Viral for Her Spot-On Impression of Friends' Rachel Green

A TikTok user named Lisa Tranel, a.k.a. @she_plusthree, has viewers doing double takes over her striking resemblance to the A-list actress. In her latest upload on the short-form video sharing platform, Tranel — who even indicates that she's "not Jennifer Aniston" in her TikTok bio — filmed herself doing a impression of Aniston's iconic Friends character, Rachel Green.
CelebritiesAdWeek

Former Dateline NBC Correspondent Michele Gillen Dies

Former Dateline correspondent and investigative reporter Michele Gillen has passed away from natural causes at the age of 66. Gillen earned 39 Emmys over her lengthy career in TV news, one which included a five-year stint at Dateline NBC. Gillen joined NBC’s prime time newsmagazine in 1988, and was a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Talk’: Carrie Ann Inaba Speaks Out on Show’s Renewal Amid Leave of Absence

Following the news that CBS’ talk show The Talk has officially been renewed for its 12th season, co-host of the show Carrie Ann Inaba shared her excitement for the renewal. “[The Talk] has been renewed for another season! Congratulations to everyone who works on the show!” Inaba beams in an Instagram post. “12 Seasons is incredible…. All the people you don’t see behind the scenes…. It’s a huge family that makes this show go! The hard work, the love, the kindness, the artistry, the multitude of skills it takes [to] create a daily show.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant's Hilariously Terrible Answer Left Viewers - And Pat Sajak - Baffled

You can pretty much expect some wild thing to occur when a show is on the air for over 40 years, and Wheel of Fortune has certainly had its moments of controversy, occasional feigned outrage, and plenty of baffling wrong answers. One such terribly wrong answer recently had viewers -- and even Pat Sajak--scratching their heads at how someone on the game show could guess something so off the wall and blatantly wrong, and it’s a real doozy.
EntertainmentSheKnows

Liz Is Stunned to Come Face-To-Face With a Bloodied Peter on the Hospital Roof

On the roof of the hospital, Liz sees a bloodied Peter standing there. As he walks towards her, he vanishes. Soon after, Liz finds Anna poking around the out-of-order service elevator. Liz asks if she found anything, but Anna hasn’t. She does believe this old elevator might explain how Peter got out of the hospital. Anna explains it was created to access Helena’s secret lab, which Olivia Jerome most recently used to try and bring Duke Lavery back to life. Liz tells her that the elevator isn’t even working, and she needs to stop blaming herself for what Peter did.