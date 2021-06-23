‘The Talk’ Hits New All-Time Low In Ratings After Sharon Osbourne’s Exit

Three months after Sharon Osbourne left The Talk, the show has hit a new all-time low in ratings. Despite low ratings, CBS has renewed the talk show for its 12th season. It was specifically during the week of June 7-11, the show ratings plummeted in the key female demographics (women 18-49 and women 25-54) according to Daily Mail.

The show was additionally beaten out in ratings by rival show The View. Additionally, the was placed at number 13 in the Women 18-49 ratings with 0.20 (200,000 viewers), and The View hit number 6 with 0.36 (360,000 viewers).

‘The Talk’ hits a new all-time low in ratings without Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood / YouTube Screenshot

CBS holds themselves accountable for what went down that day

The Talk / CBS

The show went on hiatus following the controversial argument, which prompted an investigation from CBS. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” they added in their statement. “We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

They continue, “At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”