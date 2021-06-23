Why don’t you just go ahead and state clearly

What it is then. Quit playing games. You are correct that you should have just said nothing if you weren’t going to include the detail. If you read my reply than you would have seen that they are selling him on depth, at least that is what I have been told, which is why it is more of an excuse than a reason. Here is a quote from that reply "The point that the other two teams are making against Clemson, which is depth, should not be an issue for Shaw."