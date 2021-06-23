Questlove's new documentary "Summer of Soul"

Roots leader Questlove told the Philadelphia Inquirer that when he first heard about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that brought performers like The Staples Family, Mahalia Jackson, Gladys Knight and the Pips, the Fifth Dimension, Sly and the Family Stone, and 19-year-old Stevie Wonder to what was then called Mount Morris Park, his reaction was, "That didn’t happen, because I would have known about it.” When he found out that the footage from the series of concerts had been in a basement for nearly half a century, he agreed to put it together in a documentary called "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)." Directing under his birth name, Ahmir Thompson, the Roots leader created a film as instantly iconic as the Oscar-winning documentary of the Woodstock festival that happened the same year. In interviews, Questlove talked about the "game-changer, ice-breaking" moment when he discovered the film's importance as history as well as music, and Fifth Dimension performers Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. talked about the meaning of the event to their group, and about their first studio recording in 35 years, Blackbird. (The Interviews have been combined and lightly edited.)