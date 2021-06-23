Police name person of interest in death of 3-year-old boy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — West Melbourne police are trying to contact a man they have named as a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Police said Joshua Manns, 25, is a person of interest in the death of Jameson Nance.

They said Manns left the house where the boy was found dead June 11 and has eluded law enforcement since then.

Police said Manns was recently spotted at the intersection of Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive in Orange County.

He was also seen in the Silverstar Road and North Hiawassee Road area, as well as the South John Young Parkway corridor, police said.

Manns has an active warrant for his arrest on charges of child neglect with great bodily harm. Additional charges are pending.

Police said Manns weighs about 200 pounds, has brown hair that is possibly pulled back into a bun and usually wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Manns’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

