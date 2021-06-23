Cancel
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School 42nd Graduation Ceremony Tri-County officially presented 221 diplomas to the Class of 2021 Sunday, June 6th, at 12pm

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin, MA— June 7, 2021 — Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School officially gave 221 diplomas during the school’s 42nd graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 6th. Superintendent-Director, Stephen Dockray, was joined on stage by School Committee Chair Brian Mushnick of Norfolk, Principal Michael Procaccini, Vocational Director Cathie Rebelo, Director of...

