Square Enix revealed today that their next mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation will officially launch on iOS and Android on July 28th. If you're not already familiar with the game, this one explores a different aspect of the world the NieR universe is told in. What's more, the game has met the previous pre-registration goal so the additional pre-registration milestones and rewards have been added to the ongoing campaign as a bonus to all players. When the game reaches 600k pre-registrations, all players will receive enough gems to complete 15 Summons for free. Not to mention additional valuable materials needed to enhance characters. If you're looking to pre-register to get in on some of these milestone additions, players can pre-register through both the AppStore and Google Play as we speak.