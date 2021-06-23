Efforts moving to propose new Clallam mental health court
PORT ANGELES – Supporters of starting a mental health court in Clallam County plan to present the idea to Clallam County Commissioners next month. County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols says he and a working group have spent the past months observing other mental health courts developing the idea for Clallam County. If approved, the court here would operate under the jurisdiction of Judge Dave Neupert in District Court.