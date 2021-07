The Waterwheel Course, one of two 9-hole courses at Swingers in Dupont Circle. Upon walking into the new Dupont Circle establishment Swingers, one might first be a bit confused. No, it’s obviously not that kind of swingers venue (no need to leave your phone at the door). But is it a lounge? A club? An indoor mini-golf course? A food hall? It’s been described as all of those things, and, based on a visit to the newly opened spot, it pretty much meets all of those criteria.