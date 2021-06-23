The remaining contenders to become Tottenham's new head coach

There are two Daniel Levy's that have been in the headlines in the last few years - one created Schitt's Creek, and the other is stuck up it. Tottenham's miserable attempts to replace Jose Mourinho have now been ongoing for more than two months. Mauricio Pochettino wanted the job, and then he didn't. Antonio Conte wanted the job, and then he didn't. Paulo Fonseca thought he had the job, and then he didn't. Gennaro Gattuso thought he had the job, and then his racist, sexist and homophobic comments resurfaced, and so he didn't.