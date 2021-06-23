Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

The remaining contenders to become Tottenham's new head coach

90min.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two Daniel Levy's that have been in the headlines in the last few years - one created Schitt's Creek, and the other is stuck up it. Tottenham's miserable attempts to replace Jose Mourinho have now been ongoing for more than two months. Mauricio Pochettino wanted the job, and then he didn't. Antonio Conte wanted the job, and then he didn't. Paulo Fonseca thought he had the job, and then he didn't. Gennaro Gattuso thought he had the job, and then his racist, sexist and homophobic comments resurfaced, and so he didn't.

www.90min.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Paulo Fonseca
Person
Gennaro Gattuso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager

Tottenham have appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager on a two-year contract. Nuno left Wolves in May after four impressive seasons, during which time he took the club from the Championship to a Europa League quarter-final. Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in April and replaced him...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

The Athletic: Toby Alderweireld has asked to leave Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s “painful rebuild” never really happened despite a few fits and starts after Mauricio Pochettino left the club in 2019. Now it seems like it might actually be starting. The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshire is reporting this morning that veteran Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld has asked to leave the club after he returns from EURO 2020.
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham won't sell Harry Kane without Nuno Espirito Santo's blessing

Incoming Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been informed he will have the final say on whether or not Harry Kane is allowed to leave the club this summer. Kane has been involved in a saga with Spurs over his future for some time now. Spurs' talisman has previously revealed his desire to move away from the club this summer - even if that means going abroad - and has likely not changed his mind following the announcement of Espirito Santo's appointment.
Premier Leagueblackchronicle.com

Tottenham manager search: Nuno Espirito Santo, former Wolves boss, becomes Spurs coach

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Nuno Espirito Santo as manager, the club announced Wednesday. The 47-year-old Portuguese coach departed Wolverhampton at the end of last season after an impressive run with the club, leading them to Premier League promotion via winning the Championship, two seventh-place finishes in the top flight, Europa League participation and a 13th-place finish in the league last season.
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal 'furthest ahead' after making Manuel Locatelli offer

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that Arsenal have made a bid to sign 23-year-old midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Italian enjoyed a meteoric rise during a stellar 2020/21 season in Serie A and has boosted his transfer value with some impressive performances at Euro 2020, the finest of which was a two-goal haul in a 3-0 win over Switzerland.
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal 'deny' reports of bid for Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal are not believed to have made an official bid for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, despite the chief executive of the Italian side stating otherwise. Giovanni Carnevali recently claimed that Arsenal were 'furthest ahead' in the race for the 23-year-old midfielder because they were the only side to have submitted an official bid, putting them ahead of both Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.
Premier League90min.com

Everton confirm Rafa Benitez as new manager

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Rafa Benitez as their new manager. The Toffees had been without a head coach since Carlo Ancelotti departed for Real Madrid at the beginning of the month - something Ancelotti had ruled out earlier in the season. Since then Everton have been linked with...
Premier League90min.com

Twitter reacts with Jadon Sancho finally set for Man Utd move

The transfer that's been dominating the gossip columns for what seems an eternity has finally become reality. It's recently been reported that Jadon Sancho will agree terms with Manchester United in the coming days and make the rumour that so many for so long have been praying to become reality...actually true.
Premier League90min.com

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United is 'done deal'

Manchester United have finally agreed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho, with the forward expected to sign his contract in the coming days. The Borussia Dortmund man has been a target for the Red Devils as far back as 2019 with the saga dominating several transfer windows. However, after much...
Premier League90min.com

Newell's Old Boys shoot their shot with Lionel Messi transfer

It's not every day that one of the best footballers in history becomes a free agent, and Newell's Old Boys are looking to take advantage of that. The man in question is, of course, Lionel Messi, whose contract at Barcelona has now officially expired. Talks are ongoing over an extension but there are major financial hurdles to overcome before an agreement can be reached.
Premier LeaguetheScore

Tottenham hire Nuno to complete managerial search

Tottenham announced the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as the club's new head coach on Wednesday. Nuno, who was in charge of Wolverhampton for the last four seasons, penned a two-year deal with Spurs through 2023. The 47-year-old's hiring marks the first significant decision made by the new managing director...
Premier LeagueESPN

Nuno eyes Harry Kane showdown talks over Spurs future - sources

New Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo wants to meet Harry Kane before the wantaway striker goes on holiday after Euro 2020, sources have told ESPN. Spurs appointed Nuno on Wednesday after a protracted managerial search during which they discussed the vacancy with several candidates following their decision to sack Jose Mourinho on April 19.
Premier League90min.com

Jadon Sancho: Man Utd's most important signing since Wayne Rooney

Jadon Sancho's arrival at Manchester United is the biggest and most important piece of transfer business facilitated by the club since Wayne Rooney's Old Trafford move in 2004. Pretty bold statement to make that, isn't it?. Particularly when you consider that during that period United have paid out of this...
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd to focus on Raphael Varane after sealing Jadon Sancho deal

Manchester United have turned their attention to signing Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane now that they have finally struck a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, with a deal for the Frenchman close to completion. The year-long saga of United's pursuit of Sancho is finally nearing its end after...