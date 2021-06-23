Cancel
QC Airport Traffic Recovery Continues

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
wvik.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article23,000 people traveled through the airport in both January and February, rising to 35,000 each in March and April, and then to almost 43,000 in May. Airport Executive Director, Ben Leischner, credits pent-up demand created by COVID-19 for the increases, and believes they will continue thanks to Delta Airlines. First Delta ended its policy in May of blocking middle seats for social distancing, and then this month restored service from the Quad Cities to Minneapolis.

www.wvik.org
