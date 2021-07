There was a lot of talk that with their second pick in Round 1 of this past April’s NFL draft the Dolphins may select running back Najee Harris out of Alabama. In this video below you can watch Najee’s real-time reaction as the Dolphins with the 18th pick are coming on the clock. Najee talks about possibly being reunited with Tua and Jaylen Waddle. You can also see Najee’s reaction after Miami selected Jaelan Phillips instead of him.