New Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle was known at his former stop with TCU for his ability to bring in high end assistants as four of his past hires have gone on to become head coaches at the Power Five level. Kendall Rogers with D1baseball.com reports that another of the country's top coaches is headed to College Station to join Schlossnagle in the person of former Arizona State hitting coach Michael Earley. He was a volunteer assistant and hitting coach with the Sun Devils but is anticipated to take on a full time assistant's role with the Aggies.