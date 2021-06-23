Ivana Leko of Artful Haven: “Don’t take things personally”

Don’t take things personally. This is the most important piece of advice I was once given and it changed my life. For example, when I get nasty comments from a friend that can really hurt my feelings, I say to myself that she’s probably having a bad day and that her anger comes from a different place, not me. Maybe she’s just venting for other reasons and I’ll try not to take it personally. We’re all selfish most of the time and act according to things that happen in our own lives and that’s perfectly fine with me. It’s just human nature.