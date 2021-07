When you hear the words “passive magnetic levitation,” you may think of futuristic (and thus far unheard of) transportation the likes of which has only been seen in shows like The Jetsons or movies like Back to the Future. But with the recent announcement that Zaha Hadid Architects would be pairing up with Hyperloop Italia to design and develop “the next phase of works that marks a turning point for the future of transport,” it really does seem like the future is now. Or at least, it will be in Italy after the new system’s launch.